Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 4.3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.66. 322,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 739,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Angi by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Angi by 26,211.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

