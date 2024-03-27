ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $376.17.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

