ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $376.17.
About ANTA Sports Products
