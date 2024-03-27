Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AR. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. 1,592,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

