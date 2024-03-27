AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.15

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $144.33, with a volume of 59251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

