ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.13

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$23.77, with a volume of 653034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

