Arch Resources’ (ARCH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,990. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 241,534 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

