Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 280760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $792.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

