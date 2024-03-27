ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of JFrog worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares in the company, valued at $17,103,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,684,426.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,190.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,106 shares of company stock worth $22,669,633. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 381,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.