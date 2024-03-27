ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,229. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.45.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

