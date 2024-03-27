ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309,283 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 750,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

