ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 456,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

