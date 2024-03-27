ARK Investment Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.67% of 2U worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 2U by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of 2U by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 202,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get 2U alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

(Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.