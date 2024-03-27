ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,547 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 456,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,056. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.