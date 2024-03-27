ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nova worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Nova Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.64. 20,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.41. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $190.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

