ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 7,592,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,441,629. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

