ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 26,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $88.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

