ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.69 and a 200-day moving average of $438.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

