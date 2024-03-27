ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thales in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $146.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. Thales S.A. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $158.07.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

