ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $189.25. 78,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $120.62 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

