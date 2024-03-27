Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.54. Arko shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 36,877 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Arko Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $620.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Arko’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arko by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 221,619 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 174,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

