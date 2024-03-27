Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
AABB traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
