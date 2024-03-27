Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

AABB traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

