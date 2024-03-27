Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.29 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
