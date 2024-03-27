ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

ASMIY stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.04. ASM International has a 1-year low of $343.37 and a 1-year high of $661.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

