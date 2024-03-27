ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML opened at $973.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $914.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

