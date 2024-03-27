ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $973.46. The company had a trading volume of 355,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,710. The stock has a market cap of $384.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $914.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.83. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.