ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $964.37 and last traded at $967.20. 179,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,236,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $971.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $914.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $384.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.