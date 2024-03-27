Asset Planning Corporation Acquires 262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. 6,731,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,686,197. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

