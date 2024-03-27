Asset Planning Corporation Has $8.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned about 0.64% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,893. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.