Asset Planning Corporation Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $196.14 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

