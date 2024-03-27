Asset Planning Corporation Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.61. 343,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $189.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

