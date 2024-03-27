Asset Planning Corporation Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $443.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,992,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,809,461. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

