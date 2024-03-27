Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $32.81.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.