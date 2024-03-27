Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.