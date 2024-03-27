Astar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.34 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $818.44 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,408,791,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,601,065,530 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

