AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lessened by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after buying an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,531,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

