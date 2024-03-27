ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 411.5% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 15,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

