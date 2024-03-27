Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,417 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,072. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.