Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATCOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Get Atlas alerts:

About Atlas

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.