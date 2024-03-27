Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATCOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.
About Atlas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.