ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.01 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and $5.01 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,546.199 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.71554529 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,153,617.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

