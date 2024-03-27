AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 10,561,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,473,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.