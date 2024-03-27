AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 13,113,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,529,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.