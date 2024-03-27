Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 449.4% in March

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 449.4% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 46,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUROW. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,823 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares during the period.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

