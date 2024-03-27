Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $218.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.78.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $219.41 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

