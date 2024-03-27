Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 281.3% in March

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 29th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,867. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

