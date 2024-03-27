Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.68

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 31397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
Aviva Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.
Aviva Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
