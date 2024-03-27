Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 8.9 %

AWKNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Further Reading

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

