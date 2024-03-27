AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.54

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 24203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

