BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Up 619.7% in March

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 619.7% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:BYU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. BAIYU has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $57.00.
