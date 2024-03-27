BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Up 619.7% in March

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 619.7% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BAIYU Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. BAIYU has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $57.00.

Get BAIYU alerts:

About BAIYU

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIYU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIYU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.