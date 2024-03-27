Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $401,172,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

