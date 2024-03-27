Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the February 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 25,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.