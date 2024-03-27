Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the February 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 25,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Bank of China Company Profile
