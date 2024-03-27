Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDGSF remained flat at $57.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

